Hotel Druk Thimphu is the crown jewel of the Druk Hotels chain, which holds a special place in the hearts of Bhutanese people and visitors alike. Serving as the first tourist-standard hotel built in Thimphu, this iconic structure stands at the clocktower square, a renowned landmark in the capital city. Its central location offers easy access to an array of attractions, including museums, monasteries, shopping centers, administrative offices, corporate hubs, and vibrant nightlife. Moreover, its proximity to Paro International Airport and the breathtaking Punakha and Wangdue Valleys further solidifies its position as the preferred choice for discerning travelers seeking convenience, comfort, and style.

Hotel Druk Thimphu welcomes guests into a world of refined luxury and mesmerising design. There are 67 exquisitely designed rooms, including 17 lavish suites and 3 valley view rooms, all of which been thoughtfully crafted to elevate the guest experience. There's keen attention to detail, right from the air-purifying American clay plasters adorning the walls to the opulent oak furniture to the luxurious bedding. Everything has been carefully selected to provide a spacious and relaxing retreat. Notably, the hotel's commitment to eco-friendliness extends to its amenities and toilet fittings, leading some guests to draw comparisons with the finest five-star establishments.

Themed-rooms spark connection

Each room at Hotel Druk Thimphu draws inspiration from four distinctive themes: gold, fire, earth, and iron.

The Gold rooms are every bit grand. They boast lavish furnishings, ornate decor, and luxurious amenities, including a separate living area for an indulgent experience. The Fire-themed rooms create a vibrant, luxurious, and warm ambiance, with bold red color schemes and plush furnishings that provide a cozy haven after a long day of exploration or business engagements. The Earth-themed rooms have an elegant and serene tone, characterized by earthy green tones, modern amenities, and elegant furnishings. This will give guests a peaceful atmosphere for ultimate relaxation. Finally, the Iron-themed rooms epitomize sophistication, comfort, and luxury, with the Grey Deluxe Rooms exuding style and refinement that surpass the expectations of even the most discerning guests.

Luxuries beyond accommodation

Hotel Druk Thimphu goes beyond comfortable accommodations, offering a range of recreational facilities to cater to guests' diverse needs. There's a 24/7 gym, equipped with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, and the Lhayul Spa & Wellness Center provides a soothing haven for those seeking relaxation. With its rejuvenating ambiance created by American clay wall plasters, warm lighting, and relaxing music, the spa offers therapeutic massages and treatments inspired by Ayurveda and international indulgence. The wellness center also features a steam room and sauna, complete with showers, allowing guests to unwind after a day filled with activities.

The gastronomic delights at Hotel Druk Thimphu are second to none. The award-winning 7th Restaurant has garnered a loyal following for its exceptional cuisine, particularly renowned for its authentic Indian dishes. In addition to Indian delicacies, the restaurant serves a delectable variety of Bhutanese, Thai, Chinese, and continental cuisine, using only the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Guests can savor a fine-dining experience that epitomizes Thimphu's culinary excellence. Café 7 O'clock, an integral part of the 7th Restaurant, offers a delightful selection of light snacks, cakes, pastries, and full meals, including the area's only noodle bar. With its modern design, well-placed power sockets, and high-speed internet, the café provides a cozy and productive workspace, making it an ideal spot for meetings, brunches, or a relaxing cup of coffee.

For a memorable evening, the Hi-Jinks bar at Hotel Druk Thimphu is a popular choice. The cozy lounge-style atmosphere combined with the expertise of Mr. Tek, the renowned bartender, ensures an exceptional cocktail experience. Mr. Tek's mixology skills are unparalleled, guaranteeing that guests are left astounded by the craftmanship of his creations.

The hotel also accommodates comprehensive event facilities with its state-of-the-art conference and banquet spaces. Located on the lobby level, the facilities include a pre-function area and two separate meeting rooms suitable for both large and small gatherings. Equipped with central heating, Wi-Fi, and audio-visual equipment, these spaces ensure the success of every event. Additionally, the hotel provides a fully equipped business center for smaller meetings, complete with complimentary printing and scanning facilities.

Tashi Group: An inspiring journey

Tashi Group had a humble beginning as a modest shop in the border town of Phuentsholing in 1959, but it has evolved since into one of the largest business conglomerate in Bhutan, marking a remarkable journey of success and expansion. Under the umbrella of the Tashi Commercial Corporation, the Druk Hotels chain stands as a prominent branch, contributing to the group's widespread influence and reputation.

Presently, Druk Hotels takes pride in two distinguished properties - its flagship hotel in Thimphu and an additional establishment in Phuentsholing. However, the company has set its sights on a more ambitious future, with plans underway to construct magnificent new properties in the picturesque valleys of Bumthang and Punakha. This strategic expansion aims to enhance the group's foothold in the hospitality sector while showcasing the natural splendor of Bhutan to a wider audience.