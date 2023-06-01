Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon, is a small, landlocked country in the Eastern Himalayas, bordered by China to the north and India to the south, east, and west. The stunning scenery and the rich culture of Bhutan make it an ideal place for explorers and tourists. The country is home to a variety of wildlife, and it is also a popular destination for trekking and mountaineering. But Bhutan is much more than that. It is a unique and fascinating country, and it is a great place to visit if you are looking for an off-the-beaten-path destination.

One of the few carbon-negative countries in the world, Bhutan is also home to some luxurious properties, which keep the country's heritage intact. If Bhutan has been on your bucket list, Taj Tashi in Thimphu is something you shouldn't miss.

Taj Tashi in the country's capital is a landmark destination, though it was opened only in 2008. Overlooking the beautiful Thimphu Valley and the Wang Chu River, this five-star property blends perfectly into Bhutan's cultural heritage while delivering unparalleled luxury hospitality.

Taj Tashi exudes luxury

Taj Tashi is the epitome of Bhutanese architecture, mimicking the elegant design of a historic Dzong (Bhutanese fortress), hand-drawn Buddhist murals adorning the saffron-hued walls, hand-painted dragons, and Buddhism's eight sacred symbols. The luxurious property has 66 spacious rooms with high, beamed ceilings, wooden flooring and walls with murals. The rooms offer a panoramic view of the majestic mountains and low-rise township.

Since all rooms are mountain-facing, guests can still choose their suites. There are Deluxe and Luxury rooms, Duplex suites, and Luxury suites to choose from, which of course vary in price.

Taj Tashi is located just about an hour away from Paro Airport, and the journey to the hotel is an experience in itself with breathtaking views. As guests would arrive at the hotel, they would notice it is not a high-rise but looks majestic in its five-level masterpiece. Taj Tashi is spread across 13 acres and what a view it offers from every nook and corner of the property.

Unique F&B experience

Keeping the Bhutanese culture in check, Taj Tashi leaves no stone unturned to deliver luxury par excellence. Right from its bar (Ara) to the tea lounge (Rimps) and fine-dining restaurant Chig-Ja-Gye right at the property, the hotel has an indoor temperature-controlled swimming pool, gym, spa, banquet hall with a bonfire courtyard, and a beautiful lawn. Interestingly, Taj Tashi keeps the guests warm against the country's chilling temperature by being Bhutan's first centrally-heated hotel. Taj Tashi also offers guests a variety of outdoor activities to choose from and traditional cuisines to savor the essence of Bhutan.

The Chig-Ja-Gye at Taj Tashi offers a scrumptious multi-cuisine dining experience. The cuisine is incomplete without Ema Datshi, the country's most popular dish comprising large green chillies in a cheese sauce, which is a must-try. From local beer to imported wine, the restaurant offers a complete dine-and-wine setup.

There's another restaurant, Thongsel, which has an airy ambiance and the Ara bar will quench your thirst with succulent cocktails. But if you're craving some afternoon tea, Sip Suja, Bhutan's special salted butter tea, at the Rimps is to kill for.

VVIP guests

The perfect blend of royalty and luxury makes Taj Tashi the ultimate destination, one that's preferred by the Bhutanese royal family as well. Taj Tashi has hosted many VVIPs over the years. From former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Taj Tashi-Thimpu has welcomed these prominent personalities and attended to their every need. Other guests who have been wowed by Taj Tashi's hospitality include former Home Minister of India P Chidambaram and West Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee.

Taj Tashi is a joint venture between India's Taj Hotels Company, which manages the hotel, and Tashi Group, which invested Nu 500 million towards its development.