The NCB on Tuesday had summoned the Arjun Kapoor to appear before it today (December 16) in a drug-related case probe. Reportedly Rampal has sought time till December 22 to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case.

The 47-year-old actor said he is currently busy with personal matters while seeking more time.

Here's why Arjun Rampal is summoned again by NCB

An NCB officer confirmed the development on Wednesday. A senior NCB officer said, "The facts revealed by the actor previously in his statement contradict the information revealed by the other accused. Also, there are new facts that have emerged during the ongoing investigation; hence he needed to be questioned again."

The NCB had summoned the Bollywood actor for a second round of questioning in connection with a drug-related case. The fresh date for his appearance is yet to be announced.

The development comes exactly a month after the NCB had grilled Rampal for nearly seven hours on November 13. The agency quizzed the actor after his Australian friend Paul Bartel was arrested in a drug-related case.

Arjun Rampal's brother-in-law Agisilaos Demetriades granted bail

Meanwhile, a special NDPS court in Mumbai granted bail to Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother, Agisilaos Demetriades, and two others in an alleged drug-related case on Tuesday.

According to a PTI report, Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos has been granted bail with a surety of Rs 50,000. He has also been asked to submit his passport and not to leave the city without the NCB's knowledge.

Gabriella was summoned twice by the investigating agency.

In October, Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested after the NCB team raided a resort in Lonavala where he was celebrating his birthday. The team allegedly found 0.8 grams of a sticky brown substance from there. However, he was granted bail by Special Judge GB Gurao in October, but he remained in jail because the NCB had filed an FIR in another drug-related matter.

Kushal Mor, the lawyer of Agisilaos Demetriades, told the court that there was no new evidence to support the allegations against him and no person could be vexed twice for the same cause.

Bollywood drug nexus

NCB, which has been investigating the drug angle in late actor Rajput's death, has till now arrested 28 people, including Bollywood celebrities like comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Previously, top actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have also been questioned by the NCB officials.