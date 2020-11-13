The Narcotic Control Bureau's drug case in Bollywood continues to widen. Actor Arjun Rampal has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday for questioning in connection with the Bollywood drug nexus.

The questioning began at 11.30 am at NCB office in South Mumbai. The NCB is currently questioning actor Arjun Rampal over various matters related to drug peddling and procurement.

As per reports in news channels, 3 most important questions that NCB will be asking Arjun Rampal today are:

NCB to quiz Arjun over the prescription of the banned drugs recovered from his residence.

The NCB is questioning the actor over the banned drugs that were found inside his residence at the time of the raid. However, no prescription was found during the raid.

Arjun's association with his girlfriend's brother and Paul. Drug links and names of suppliers.

Involvement in Rhea-SSR drug probe.

Who is Paul?

Paul was arrested this morning by NCB. Paul is an architect from Austria. As per NCB, he used to purchase drugs from Arjun's GF's brother Agisilaos.

Gabriella Demetriades has appeared for the second time before the NCB.

The actor's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the NCB on Thursday for the second time.

During the investigation, she denied having ever consumed or peddled drugs. The apex drug law enforcement agency, which is probing the case for the last few months, had questioned her for almost six hours each on Wednesday and Thursday.

NCB officials raided Arjun's residence, and some electronic gadgets were seized.

On Monday, the NCB summoned Mr Rampal and Ms Demetriades after searching for the actor's residence in suburban Bandra on Monday.

The probe agency had seized electronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the search and also questioned Mr Rampal's driver.

As per reports, "Demetriades was dealing in a variety of drugs. Electronic evidence showed that he was in touch with Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, who are linked with accused Rhea and Showik Chakraborty,"

A day before the search at Mr Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife.

On Sunday, producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, Shabana Saeed, was arrested by the NCB after officials found 10 grams of marijuana in a raid at her home. She was granted bail on Tuesday.

Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in Lonavala. He was allegedly in touch with drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and others arrested in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The NCB launched the probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik

The central agency arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and a few others under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Bollywood drug nexus

The NCB stumbled upon a potential drug racket in Bollywood while probing the drugs angle in the death of Sushant. Actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh were summoned in September, and the agency seized their phones for further investigation.