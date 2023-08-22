Rakhi Sawant has often grabbed headlines for her statements. She is often seen interacting with the paparazzi. The dancing diva made headlines when she announced her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, a Dubai-based businessman. Few months after separating from her former husband Ritiesh. Adil Khan was previously incarcerated on charges of fraud, theft, and assault, as detailed in an FIR lodged by Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi's ex-husband Adil Khan held a press conference to share his side of the story where he spoke about the mental turmoil he went through.

Adil said, "Mere side ki proper story bolunga. Usne jaise mujhe frame kiya Rakhi ne kiya tha aur uske bohut se kon log the. Bataunga na... aaj kal mein toh conference karunga... crore mujhe dena hei ya mujhe crore aa rahe hein (I will share my proper story. How Rakhi and some of her known people framed me. I will tell everything... I will do a press conference in a few days... how I have to pay the crores..).

On Monday Adil spoke to Zoom and shared how Rakhi tricked him.

Adil on Rakhi's relationship

In the press conference, Adil said, "I'm a simple businessman from Mysore. After Rakhi returned from London, I found out that she was in contact with Ritesh. I would see him texting and calling her. I overheard Ritesh saying to Rakhi, 'The 7 days we spent in the UK were wonderful...' Then Rakhi went to Bigg Boss Marathi.

Speaking to Zoom he said, "No, I'll tell you. One day I was fed up with all the things Rakhi was doing. I thought I would inform the media to give me 2 days, and I would clarify the situation. Remember, that was my last video before getting arrested. So you tell me, why did I feel like Rakhi Sawant felt it was necessary to file a case against me overnight and send me to jail?"

He added, "As soon as I said this, Rakhi announced the pictures of our wedding, and they went viral." Adil mentioned he had fallen asleep, so he didn't know all of this was happening. Khan further revealed how he woke up in the morning to hundred calls made by his mom. He shared receiving calls from his dad, his sister, and even his aunt who was in the UK."

Adil continued, "When I called them back, it went to call waiting. That's when I opened Instagram, and I was bombarded with notifications - 'Rakhi and Adil got married.' And where is Rakhi? She's already holding a press conference. In that situation, what do you expect me to do? Shocked, I tweeted that I'm not married to Rakhi Sawant."

He further mentioned, "Then suddenly, my mom called and said, 'You're a big fraud. Just two days ago, you were convincing us that something wasn't right, and now you're sitting here married? Adil, you're the only son in the family, and you've taken such a big decision about marriage without us knowing? Everyone is calling my family, asking if they knew about the wedding. What could my parents say? My parents disowned me. My sister-in-law blocked me. I was actually in tears. I confronted Rakhi, and she threw my clothes out of the house and told me to leave. Because now she had made the announcement, so she knew something would happen. I said, 'Rakhi, please don't do this.' So she said, 'I will humiliate you like a dog, remember that.'"

In the same tell-all interview, Adil shared how Rakhi drugged him.

Adil shared in the interview, "Women like Rakhi are dangerous even to talk to. They can do anything. Our Constitution has been protecting women in a way that even if they scream rape, we get arrested."

When asked if he intends to meet Rakhi again, he asserted that he won't engage in the media circus like she has. Instead, he plans to share his side of the story in a dignified manner during the press conference.

Adil mentioned, "Ek tablet di thi Rakhi ne, she had literally drugged me. Mujhe aisa nasha jaise feel ho raha tha. Usne ye bhi allegations lagaya tha ki Adil drugs leta hai. Main soya hu aur utha hu aur mujhe kuch samajne nahi aa raha tha. Jo jo sawaal puch raha tha main uska jawab de raha hu aur mera sir bohot zyada dhukh raha hai (I was feeling intoxicated. She has accused me of taking drugs. I wasn't aware whether I was awake or asleep. I was replying to whatever I was asked and my head was hurting a lot)."

Adil said, "It looks like I'm drowsy, and I'm eating some tablets, and I have some tablets in my hand. I'm not in my senses because I don't know what is happening."

Adil Durrani also accused his ex-wife of recording him naked over a video call. Adil went on to say that Rakhi used the same tactic while falsely accusing him of having extramarital affairs with other women and sexually abusing an Iranian woman.

Adil said in the interview, "I'll fight for justice. I won't spare her. I want justice from the people and the Constitution, so that next time, Rakhi doesn't trap another man like this. Whatever Sherlyn Chopra has said about Rakhi, it's a fact."

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Adil Khan Durrani confirms Rakhi Sawant didn't suffer a miscarriage.

Adil revealed, "February me Rakhi ne mere pure kapde phaik diye uske ghar ke bahar aur bolti hai maine tujhe ab kutta bana diya hai, dekhti hu tu kaise deal karega in sab se. Mera passport, debit cards, mere kuch expensive things, cash, diamond ring, Rakhi ke ghar tha. I told her Rakhi chodo thode time lets take a break and wo cheeze mujhe dedo mai Mysore chala jata hu. Wo boli thik hai aap kal subah aake le jao apna samaan. (When all this was happening, I called Rakhi at around 10 pm in the night and said her that give me my belongings as I am going to Mysore for some days. She insisted me to come during the morning time and take my stuff.)"

Adil revealed, "6-7 din hua tha, natak chal raha tha, Adil aur mera bacha gir gaya, humara miscarriage hogaya (For around 6 to 7 days this drama was going on.) But how can she be pregnant? When she was admitted, I was sitting at the hospital with her when she had to get her uterus removed because of age-related issues. At that very moment, the police came and arrested me. From the time I called her in the night so I went to her place in the morning, she had filed an FIR overnight."

A few months ago, Rakhi alleged that Adil has another woman in his life. She later accused him of assault, stealing money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, performing unnatural sex and harassment for dowry, among other charges.