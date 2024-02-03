Internet sensation and adult star Poonam Pandey scummed to Cervical cancer aged 32. Her untimely demise has raised concerns among women over early dedication, prevention and possible cure of the cancer.

Cervical cancer patients don't die suddenly, out of nowhere. Just checked Poonam Pandey's Instagram. Until four days ago, she was fine, posting glamorous media.



If she is indeed dead, it needs to be investigated. There were reports of a troubled relationship with her husband

Poonam Pandey's untimely demise due to cervical cancer raises eyebrows

Poonam Pandey was last spotted on Monday at an event where she also gave media bytes and supported Munawar's win. Four days later the news of Poonam's death left the internet in disbelief.

In an Instagram post on Friday morning, actor-model Poonam Pandey's team confirmed the news of her untimely death at 32, after battling cervical cancer. "She passed away last night," Poonam's team also confirmed the news in an interview with News18 while shocked fans wondered if the account was hacked.

Her manager confirmed that she was diagnosed with the last stage of cervical cancer.

Several netizens found it extremely hard to believe and to terms with her demise as the actor at her recent interviews and events looked fine.

To note, the death of actor-model Poonam Pandey comes a day after the government in its Budget decided to vaccinate girls in the 9-14 age.

Can cervical cancer cause sudden death?

Dr Devavrat Arya, Senior Director, Medical Oncologist, Max Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, told IndiaToday.In that cervical cancer is often called a "silent killer."

Dr Arya said, "The passing away of Poonam Pandey due to Cervical Cancer is often dubbed as a silent killer because it presents no symptoms in the early stages and is a stark reminder of the need for screening in the early stages of life. Since cervical cancer doesn't show symptoms in the early stages, tests for detection should be conducted before you turn 25."

Doctors recommend getting screening and Pap smear tests done as early. The age group that should undergo tests for cervical cancer is between 25 years and 65 years.

a prominent gynaecologist and an excellent surgeon in India, reiterates the importance of cervical cancer awareness and the efficacy of the #HPV vaccine in preventing its onset.

Cervical cancer is preventable and curable if detected early. In fact, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), it is one of the most successfully treatable forms of cancer that can be managed with early diagnosis.

#CervicalCancer



"What are the chances of recovery in case of cervical cancer?"



Recovery chances are only good if the disease is detected early; otherwise, when we detect cancer, we talk about 5 years of survival....Recovery isn't guaranteed

According to the American Cancer Society, women who were younger than 20 years when they had their first full-term pregnancy are more likely to get cervical cancer later in life than women who waited to get pregnant until they were 25 years or older.

However, the early detection of cervical cancer is a major reason behind the high death rate in India.

Dr Raj Vardhan, OSD Chairman, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital, told IndiaToday.In, "Cervical cancer frequently remains unnoticed in its early stages, resulting in a delayed diagnosis and unfavourable results, making it particularly deadly."

200 lives lost everyday in India to #CervicalCancer - an entirely preventable cancer. 32 is no age to say goodbye

Dr Smita Joshi spoke to Times Now and explained if one can die suddenly from cervical cancer, She said, "Recovery chances are only good if the disease is detected early; otherwise, when we detect cancer, we talk about 5 years of survival....Recovery isn't guaranteed in all cases..."

There is five years of survival post-treatment.

Treatment

Once detected, treatment for cervical cancer can be done in multiple ways. This includes surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy,

Adil Durrani who is the manager of Poonam said, "She never said or mentioned anything about her cancer diagnosis. A few days ago, she had met the media and no one can imagine what she must be going through."

Meanwhile, her PR team told the media, "We received a call from her family/ team in the morning that she is no more, we are also trying to reach her family but unfortunately, we haven't been able to reach them which is why we are not releasing an official statement. As of now, all we know is she is no more and her body is ATM in UP."

Her family is missing and no one has reacted so far.

Poonam's demise has raised several questions, netizens suspect it's a publicity stunt for cervical cancer day, while some are still perplexed about her family's absence.

Zoom has reported that she died due to a drug overdose. However, there is no official confirmation for the same.

There is no confirmation of her last rites.

Was Poonam Pandey in Mumbai or Kanpur before her demise?

A report suggests, "In the Park in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai, people in the neighbourhood said the actress hasn't been at her house for the last two days and no movement has been witnessed at her home. Throughout the day, there has been no sign of any activity inside or outside her building. A security guard at the housing society said: "She hasn't been home for two days. Her driver last went out of the building around 3:45 p.m. today (Friday)."

Furthermore, reports from Pune also suggest that there is no movement in or around her home in that city. It was then rumoured that she had gone to Kanpur where she passed away.