Although the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier is incident free and safe despite some infiltration attempts, the intrusion of drones originating from Pakistan is still a challenge for the forces.

"As far as drones are concerned, as the issue escalated, the methods to tackle it also increased. We have a lot of resources and we have learned a lot. As a result, drone activity in the Jammu region has gone down to a great extent," Inspector General of Border Security Force (BSF) Jammu frontier D K Boora said.

IG BSF was interacting with media persons in connection with the 58th Raising Day of the force. He said Pakistan has been attempting to vitiate the atmosphere in the region using drones. He added the Pakistani drones continued to pose a problem.

"Even in Punjab, the BSF brings down drones almost every week. Earlier, this wasn't the case. It proves that we're very alert about the threat and we've been successful in tackling it. I feel that in the years to come, our force be able to completely tackle it", IG, BSF exuded confidence.

He said that the majority of weapons and other materials dropped from unmanned aerial vehicles have also been recovered.

Seven infiltration attempts foiled this year on IB

The IG BSF said that seven infiltration bids were foiled on the IB in the Jammu frontier and all the guides and infiltrators were eliminated.

Sharing details about misdemeanors from across the border, he said that BSF has nabbed three Pakistani intruders this year and killed seven Pakistani infiltrators, who were trying to sneak into this side of the border with arms and drugs.

The BSF also seized four AK 47 rifles, seven AK 47 magazines, 20 rounds of AK 47 ammunition seven pistols, 12 pistol magazines, 30 rounds of pistol ammunition, and nearly 50 kgs of heroin in the current year so far.

The IG BSF further said that the involvement of Pakistan's security and intelligence agencies in facilitating infiltration is an open secret.

He observed that it was all due to the support of Pakistan's establishment that terrorists were trying to sneak into Indian territory with weapons and narcotics.