Chennai Air Customs has seized gold, drones and iPhones worth Rs 62.6 lakh from four international passengers who flew into India over the past two days, the Commissioner of Customs said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Customs officials searched a passenger who flew in from Dubai and found two plastic pouches of gold paste stitched inside his underwear. A total of 412 gm gold of 24 Carat purity valued at Rs 21.4 lakh was seized from him.

A gold 'kada' weighing 98 gm and valued at Rs 5 lakh and five drones, two iPhones-11 valued at Rs 5.6 lakh were also seized.

On Tuesday, three passengers -- one from Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu and two from Kadappa in Andhra Pradesh -- who arrived from Doha and Kuwait by air were searched by the Customs officials and gold weighing 586 gm and valued at Rs 30.6 lakh was seized from them.