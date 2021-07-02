In a fresh incident that may further deteriorate the relations between India and Pakistan, a drone has been spotted over the Indian High Commission in Pakistan capital, Islamabad. The activity was reported near the High commission building over the last weekend. India has strongly objected to this huge security breach that occurred during an event.

According to the sources, India submitted a formal protest about the occurrence, describing it as a security violation, via a note verbale or unsigned diplomatic correspondence. This comes only hours after Border Security Force (BSF) detected a Pakistani quadcopter attempting to cross the international border from Jammu's Arnia sector early on Friday. An intelligence officer stated the drone's activity was observed near the border outpost Jabowal.

The spy quadcopter was spotted at 4 a.m. attempting to penetrate into Indian territory for 'monitoring of the area,' and border guards fired half a dozen rounds to bring it down. In an official statement, BSF said, "Alert BSF troops fired at small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning at about 0425 hrs (4:25 am) as it was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned back immediately."

Moreover, the sighting at the Indian site in Islamabad also comes amid rising tensions following a drone assault last week on an air force post in Jammu and Kashmir. In recent years, Pakistan has used drones to drop weaponry across the border.

In recent months, the Border Security Force (BSF) has received numerous reports of drone sightings and has shot down several of them. A crashed drone was discovered in a village in Amritsar, Punjab, in August 2019. Terrorists apprehended by security forces the following month allegedly revealed drugs and weapons had been dumped in the state on eight consecutive drone flights.