Gulmarg's beautiful landscapes in the current weather cannot be described in mere words. The snow-capped mountains in the backdrop, roads buried under several feet of snow and chilling sub-zero temperature captures raw beauty of the nature, but there's ample risk in case of negligence. The roads to Gulmarg are also covered in a blanket of snow, making it dangerous to drive down. As a result, accidents commonly occur during peak winter, and this year is no different.

There have been some accidents already in the Gulmarg Tangmarg Road as vehicles have skid off the roads, and in some cases down a steep hill. J&K National Conference Omar Abdullah shared a video, which shows a 4x4 car skid off on a snowy Gulmarg road and down a hill. The passengers can also be seen jumping off the car in the nick of time, escaping a dangerous accident.

Watch the video below:

Driving in winter in Kashmir can be an absolute nightmare. I hope the occupants of this jeep all got out in time. It’s shocking how flimsy the barriers that have been installed are. Source of video - a WhatsApp forward. This is the Gulmarg Road earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ukxRj7DpZs — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 24, 2021

Police share important message for commuters

The Tangmarg Police Sub-Division shared several photos of vehicle accidents on the snowy Gulmarg Tangmarg Road. The photos share as a warning for people driving down these risky roads.

The police advised people to exercise extra caution while driving on the snowy roads of Gulmarg Tangmarg and assured that assistance will be provided on call or message.

Here are some important safety tips for drivers:

Travel in 4x4 cars Use anti skid chains for tyres Avoid overtaking Avoid over-speeding Stop when requested