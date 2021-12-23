Following snowfall in the upper reaches and downpours in plains, the cold wave has gripped the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Amid overnight cloud cover, the minimum temperature rose considerably across J&K and Ladakh, with most places in Kashmir Valley recording sub-zero temperature.

"As expected, light snow and rain occurred at scattered places in Kashmir and Sonmarg-Zojila axis", the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), stated, adding, "Present weather condition likely to continue till next 24 hours. Another snow spell of greater intensity is most likely during 26th and 27th December".

"Expect, widespread light to moderate snow in the plains of Kashmir, rain in Jammu, and moderate snow at scattered places of Ladakh especially the Kargil Zanskar region. Light snow is also possible at some places in Leh district", the IMD further stated.

Snow accumulated in higher reaches

Reports reaching that snow accumulated at Tangmarg, Gulmarg, and Babareshi since 4 a.m. on Thursday.

Reports said that snow clearance has been started. "Only vehicles having 4×4 facility or vehicles fixed with snow chains on tyres, shall be allowed to move between Tangmarg and Gulmarg, to prevent skidding of the vehicles," official sources said. Bandipora-Gurez road has been closed following snowfall near Razdan top.

Similarly, snow has been accumulated in higher reaches of Mughal Road and Kishtwar-Singthan Top road.

Mughal Road closed after heavy snowfall

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities have ordered the closure of Mughal Road in the Poonch district for vehicular movement after the snowfall. The road has been closed in the wake of slippery road conditions following heavy snowfall over the region.

Reports said that some vehicles have been stranded on the Mughal road and authorities are trying to clear the road to allow movement of these vehicles. The road was earlier closed on December 5 after a snowfall in the upper reaches. This road connects the Shopian district of Kashmir with the Rajouri district of Jammu province.

'Chillai Kalan' begins in Kashmir

Kashmir is presently under the 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as 'Chillai Kalan', which started on 21 December and is likely to continue till the end of January.

According to the meteorological department, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of 2 degrees Celcius against last night's minus 1.8 degrees Celcius. The 40-day period brings a lot of hardships for Kashmiris as the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake here.