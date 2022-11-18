Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer 'Drishyam 2', which is the sequel to the 2015 starrer 'Drishyam' is all set to hit the theatres on November 18. The film's advance booking status clearly shows the excitement of the fans who are eagerly waiting to witness the new murder mystery.

Earned over Rs 3 crore in advance bookings

According to sources, 'Drishyam 2' has collected over Rs 3 crore in advance bookings by Thursday evening. Earlier, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film has managed to sell 1,21,974 tickets. Undoubtedly this is a good opening collection of the movie.

In June, Ajay Devgn announced the release date of 'Drishyam 2' and wrote, "Attention. Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on November 18, 2022." Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta. 'Drishyam 2' is backed by Viacom18 Studios, Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film of the same name. The original 'Drishyam' was the first Malayalam film to make Rs 50 crores at the box office. In the Hindi portrayal, Ajay Devgn's character of Vijay won the viewers' hearts and now he is back again with yet another intriguing story.

The poster shows Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna and it seems Ajay's character which was named Vijay in the film is being interrogated and police officials Tabu and Akashye are observing the interrogation through a glass pane

Earlier, while talking about the validity of remakes in an era of pan-India movies, Ajay said in an interview with The Times of India, "Remakes are not a new phenomenon. They have been made since the 50s-60s. Questioning their relevance in the time of pan-India films is valid. But to say remakes don't work or will not work is invalid."

On the work front

He further added, "When a movie is remade with an equally favourite big star from their own region, the actor's faithful audience or fan base will flock to see the remake. Hollywood remakes so many films with a different set of actors after a gap of a few years. People see both versions. The debate is not whether the film is a remake or not, but whether the film is a good one or not."

Meanwhile, on the work front, after 'Drishyam 2' Ajay will be seen in his next directorial 'Bholaa', in an upcoming period film titled 'Maidaan' and in director Neeraj Pandey's next untitled thriller.