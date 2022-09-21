The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 394 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 kg and valued at Rs. 33.40 crore (approx.) which were being smuggled from neighbouring north eastern countries.

In order to interdict the contraband, "Op Gold Rush" was launched by DRI and a particular consignment declared to contain 'Personal Goods' destined to Mumbai was intercepted.

According to a press issued by Ministry of Finance, "Examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) on September 19 2022 led to recovery and seizure of 120 pieces of foreign origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 Kg and valued at about Rs. 10.18 crore".

Further analysis and investigation revealed that 2 other such consignment, sent by same consignor from same location to same consignee, destined to Mumbai and in transit, were despatched through the same logistics company. The location of the consignments was traced.

The second consignment was located and intercepted in Bihar. Upon examination at the warehouse of the logistics company, it led to recovery of 172 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs and valued at about Rs.14.50 crore.

Similarly, the third consignment was intercepted and examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to recovery and seizure of 102 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96 kg and valued at about Rs. 8.69 crore.

According to the ministry, total of 394 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 Kg and valued at approximately Rs 33.40 crore were recovered and seized in multi city operations.