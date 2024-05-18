'Dress your age, nepo kid': Shark Tank's Namita Thapar silenced naysayers for trolling for walking the Cannes red carpet

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar, who made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival was brutally mocked for her appearance at Cannes.

On Friday, Namita Thapar shared her pictures from the Cannes. She looked stunning in a blue outfit.

Take a look at the pics

'Shark Tank' judge Namita Thapar recently silenced naysayers for trolling for walking the Cannes carpet

She wrote, "'You are old, 47, dress your age. You are just a nepo kid. You don't deserve a seat on shark tank as you are always saying 'I am out'. Please don't post your Cannes pictures, your IPO is coming up, you won't be taken seriously as a business leader. Who defines who we are & how we need to behave? The biggest gift in life is when ...with age, with some white hair & with guidance from precious mentors, you discover your true authentic self & celebrate self-love. Yes, I will go all out in Cannes...yes, I will put up my pics on social media & oh yes, I will not be apologetic & defensive about who I am. Here's to taking every stereotype ever created & squashing it with my 6-inch killer heels !!!"

Speaking about the excitement to slip into the elaborate gown while speaking with Brut, Namita expressed, "I love the colour because it is so different. It is a colour that I have never worn before. I just hope that I can manage this long train, but I am having fun... I pray I don't trip over it (her gown) on the red carpet."

While addressing trolls, Namita wore an off-shoulder purple dress and paired it with magenta earrings.

On day 2 of the event, Namita attended the premiere of Chris Hemsworth-starrer Furiosa A Mad Max Saga.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kiara Advani, Sobhita Dhulipala will also mark their presence at the event.