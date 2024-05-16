Cannes is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world. The Film Festival commenced on May 14, 2024, and will wrap up on May 24, 2024.

The twelve-day spectacle comprises cinematic brilliance and is held at Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France.

Deepti Sadhwani who made her Debut At Cannes 2024

On day 1, the festival honoured Meryl Streep with the Palme d'Or for her remarkable contributions to cinema. Among the highlights of the evening was the debut of Indian actress and model Deepti Sadhwani on the Cannes red carpet.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Deepti Sadhwani made her debut in a stunning orange gown, her gown had the 'longest trail of a gown'. She paired the strapless embellished gown with a voluminous jacket adorned with faux feathers.

The actress will be walking the red carpet for three days and the film festival is set to round off on May 25. The actor shared an Instagram carousel of pictures and videos from the red carpet and wrote, Dreams do come true, and so did mine. As a child always dreamed about it and finally at the opening ceremony of the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera."

Netizens were in awe seeing TMKOC fame on the red carpet.

One of the comments read, "Most beautiful diva."

Another user commented, "Can't get over these beautiful pics." The third one mentioned, "Killing on the Red Carpet."

In another post, she mentioned, 'record-breaking longest trail of gown.'

Work front

Deepti Sadhwani won the title of Miss North India and participated in Femina Miss India where she was a regional finalist. She has also appeared in movies like Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, she was featured in the serial Hasya Samrat. She has also made music videos like Harayana Roadway, Toot Jaayein, and Lalla Lalla Lori.