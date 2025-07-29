The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has marked a significant milestone with the successful execution of two consecutive flight-tests of the Pralay missile on July 28 and 29, 2025. Conducted from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, these tests were part of the User Evaluation Trials aimed at validating the missile's maximum and minimum range capabilities.

The Pralay missile, a solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile, is equipped with advanced guidance and navigation systems, ensuring high precision and the ability to carry multiple types of warheads against diverse targets.

The meticulous planning and execution by DRDO and its collaborators were evident as the missiles followed their intended trajectory with pinpoint accuracy, meeting all test objectives. The performance of all subsystems was verified using data captured by various tracking sensors deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), including instruments on ships positioned near the designated impact point. This successful demonstration underscores the missile's reliability and precision, paving the way for its induction into the Armed Forces.

The development of the Pralay missile system is a collaborative effort involving several DRDO labs, including the Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research & Development Laboratory, and Advanced Systems Laboratory, among others. Industry partners such as Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, along with numerous MSMEs, have played a crucial role in this endeavor.

The flight-tests were witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO, representatives from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, as well as industry representatives, highlighting the collaborative spirit behind this achievement.

Strategic capabilities and national security

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the efforts of DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry, stating, "The missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the Armed Forces against threats."

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO, also congratulated the teams involved, emphasizing that the successful completion of these tests paves the way for the system's induction into the Armed Forces.

The Pralay missile provides the armed forces with the flexibility to strike strategic targets deep inside enemy territory without crossing the nuclear threshold. This capability is crucial in maintaining a strategic advantage over potential adversaries, particularly in the context of the delicate conditions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC). The missile's ability to target airfields, command and control centers, troop concentrations, radar and air defense installations, and communication centers makes it a versatile addition to India's defense arsenal.

The Pralay missile made its public debut on Republic Day this year, showcasing its advanced capabilities. The 8x8 transporter–erector–launcher vehicle carrying two missiles rolled down Kartavya Path in Delhi, symbolizing India's commitment to self-reliance in defense technology. The missile's high precision and ability to carry multiple types of warheads make it a formidable tool in India's tactical strike capabilities, enhancing the country's defense posture.