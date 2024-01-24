The DRDO tableau on Republic Day will display man portable anti-tank guided missile, anti-satellite missile, Agni-5, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, very short range air defence system, naval anti-ship missile–short range and anti-tank guided missile 'HELINA'.

DRDO said that a quick reaction surface-to-air missile, Astra, light combat aircraft 'Tejas', 'Uttam' active electronically scanned array radar, advanced electronic warfare system 'Shakti', cyber security systems, command control systems and the semiconductor fabrication facility, will also be displayed.

DRDO said that the Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile used in Mission Shakti was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation's anti-satellite technology and precision strike capability.

"India is the fourth country to acquire such a specialised and modern capability. Agni-5 is the surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of striking targets with high degree of accuracy," the DRDO said.

It said that indigenously developed MPATGM is a third generation ATGM with 'Fire and Forget' 'Top Attack' and night operational capability.

"It is launched from a portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight. NASM-SR is the first indigenous air launched anti-ship missile system. VSHORADS is a Man Portable Air Defence System meant for neutralising low altitude aerial threats at short ranges," DRDO said.

It said that the helicopter-launched Nag is the third generation, fire and forget anti-tank guided missile that can engage targets in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode.

"The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks having conventional as well as explosive reactive armour," the DRDO said.

It said that the QRSAM is an all-weather, air-defence system that provides mobile air defence cover to mechanised assets of the Indian Army in the Tactical Battle Area.

"ASTRA, is a state-of-the-art beyond visual range air-to-air missile to engage and destroy highly maneuvering supersonic aerial targets," the DRDO said.

It said that LCA Tejas is indigenously developed light-weight and multirole 4 plus generation tactical fighter aircraft which can carry laser guided bombs and modern missiles to cause extreme damage to the target.

"Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar (AESAR) is a multimode, solid-state active phased array fire control radar with scalable architecture that can be adapted for various types of fighter class of aircraft," the DRDO said.

It said that the Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) System 'Shakti' has been designed and developed for the Indian Navy for the interception, detection, classification, identification and jamming of conventional and modern Radars.

"Other technologies like Pinaka, Nag Missile System, mobile bridging system 'Sarvatra', Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM), Weapon Locating Radar 'Swathi' etc will also be displayed at Kartavya Path in various contingents of the armed forces," the DRDO said.

(With inputs from IANS)