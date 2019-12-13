The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for the positions of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), General Central Service Group 'C', Non-Gazetted, Ministerial post through DRDO entry test.

According to the notification, the online application for the entrance test will be available from 23 December 2019 and the last date to submit applications for the above-mentioned posts will be 23 January 2020.

The link of online applications will be activated at drdo.gov.in. The applications and fee will be filled up through the online mode and candidates belonging to the General Category will have to pay Rs 100/- as application fee. The applicants are advised to read the complete advertisement carefully, before filling up the online application form.

Who are eligible?

The candidates applying for the test need to be between 18 and 25 years of age. Anyone who has passed Class pass 10 or equivalent from a recognized Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass are eligible for the exam. Candidates must have acquired the EQR as on crucial date of eligibility for the posts they are applying.

"The age limit is relaxable for SC/ST/OBCNCL/ESM/PWD/WIDOWS/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated from their husbands who are not remarried, Central Govt Civilian Employees, Disabled Defence Services Personnel and Persons Domiciled in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from 01-01-1980 to 31-12-1989 as per extant Govt. of India," read the notification.

Important Dates

Crucial Date of Eligibility: 23 January 2020

Opening Date for Online Application: 23 December 2020

Closing Date for Online Application: 23 January 2020

Selection

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Online Test and those who will be qualified for MTS Posts will get salary in the Pay Matrix Level-1 (Rs 18000-56900) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits/allowances as per extant Govt. of India rules.

Vacancies

According to the reports, around 1817 vacancies are available for the MTS post out of which 163 vacancies will be for Scheduled Caste (SC), 114 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 503 for Other Backward Communities (OBC), 188 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 849 for General Category candidates, 135 for Ex-Service Man (ESM), 50 for MSP and 19 vacancies are reserved for PWD category.