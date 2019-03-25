The curtains for the third season of Drama Juniors were dropped recently and the finale episode was aired on Sunday, 24 March, on Zee Kannada. 13-year old Swathi from Belagavi has bagged the trophy.

Manjunath (11 years) and Dimpana (5 years) from Koppal and Haasan have ended up as the first runners-up and bagged Rs 5 lakh cash prize, each. Srushti ended up as the second runner-up and won Rs 2.5 lakh cash prize.

The channel had conducted auditions in parts of Karnataka and 30 children were selected for the show by Zee Kannada. Among them, 16 contestants - Dimpana, Swathi, Manjunath, Sinchana, Neha, Anupam, Nithya, Prakshith, Supraja, Anvisha, Somesh, Srushti, Basava Kiran, Kushal, Anurag and Prajwal – entered the next stage of the reality show which was kick-started on 20 October.

In the end, 10 contestants entered the grand finale held at the Kalpataru Taluk Stadium. The winner was choosen based on the public votes and the marks given by Mukhyamantri Chandru, Lakshmi and Vijay Raghavendra on 50:50 ratio.

The grand finale had the performances like Cinema V/S Serial, Jeeni, Daksha Yajna, Kalidasa Bhojaraja, Nakshatrika, Kisa Gotami, King Lear, and Sakavva of Odalala skits. If it was not enough, Kamali Rishi, Paru Adithya, Hiranmayi and Surya from Zee Kannada's Mahadevi, Kamali, and Paru entertained the people of Tiptur with their performances.

The audiences danced to the singing performances by the winners of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Season 15, Keerthan Holla and Hanmanthu, and Master Anand made the crowd go wild with his dance performance.