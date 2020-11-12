Musician Drake has turned several heads after giving a tour of his luxury apartment. The acclaimed rapper sleeps on a $400,000 mattress made of stingray skin and horsehair. In addition to this, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" singer's chandelier is made of 20,000 pieces of Swarovski crystal.

As per a report by The Guardian, the Swedish company Hastens made the $400,000 mattress for Drake. The company made about a dozen such mattresses as they are entirely handmade and take up to 600 hours to complete. In addition to this, Drake also owns crystals produced by Swarovski.

For those unaware of Swarokvis crystals, the company is in business since 1895, and it has been the premium brand for the finest crystal elements. The company is known for creating high-quality crystals that add extra sparkle to luxury items.

Ferris Rafauli - one of the well-known interior designers worldwide - is the one who worked on Drake's Toronto mansion. Back in April, he told Business Insider that he "do all the architecture, the interior designs, my own furniture collections, and landscape." The designer added that he sees things very holistically, as one seamless vision.

To work on Drake's 50,000 square feet mansion, Ferris Rafauli took inspiration from the Beaux-Arts architectural style and sought a contemporary take on the Art Deco movement.

"Those were small snippets in Architectural Digest. Don't forget, the home is 50,000 square feet. You didn't see the whole home," Rafauli added. "You also have 40,000 square feet of neo-classical and disciplined architecture, art galleries, and comfortable, cozy rooms and living areas."

Drake net worth:

The 34-year-old Drake released his debut studio album Thank Me Later in 2010, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200. Following this, he achieved major critical success with his second studio album, Take Care. As an entrepreneur, Drake founded the OVO Sound record label with longtime collaborator 40 in 2012.

As per Forbes Rankings, Drake stands as the 5th richest rapper in the world. Drake has several unique cars in his possessions, ranging from Bentley, Devel Sixteen, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, McLaren, Maybach, Mercedes-Maybach, and Rolls-Royce. Drake owns a Boeing 767 jet plane. He also owns a $211 million Yacht named Grace, which is usually docked in Toronto.

As per reports, Drake has an estimated net worth of $150 million.