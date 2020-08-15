The weekend just couldn't get any better as Canadian rapper Drake is back with yet another foot-tapping music video 'Laugh Now Cry Later'. Dropped in the wee hours of Friday, Drake's newest song is in collaboration with Lil Durk.

In a nutshell, the video gives us a feel of prominent sportswear brand Nike's commercial as it features cameos from superstar endorsers.

Let's take a look at what Drake's athlete studded video brings for its ardent fans!

Filmed at Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Ore the athlete studded video shows Drake playing basketball with Kevin Durant and then football with Odell Beckham Jr. He then gets tackled by Marshawn Lynch while trying his hand at various athlete pursuits.

Oh! Wait there's more, Drake golfs, swings the baseball bat, hits the treadmill and even recreates that famous Muhammad Ali underwater video from back in the day.

OMG! Too much to handle isn't it?

Moving forward, the video shows Drake visiting the Nike company store, a legendary spot nearby where employees and friends of the brand can shop for new goods at discounted prices.

Beats and music

The beat of "Laugh Now Cry Later" is groovy, brassy and unhurried, a perfect setting for music lovers. Drake raps in his signature style, and all you fans will surely sway by his words. The highlight of the song is Drake's sporty sneakers and the background music that goes while he is singing along with other artists in the music video.

Here are the top four moments in the new Drake video that makes us glued to the song!

When Drake tries a hand-in-the-face guarding of Kevin Durant on the basketball court.

When Drake, in a pink jacket, slowly lifts his head to reveal cheeks damp with tears.

When Drake emerges from a body of water, turns his head to the camera and mouths "baby."

When Marshawn Lynch drops Drake with an open-field tackle.

A week ago, Drake in an Instagram post, said the song would appear on his forthcoming album, which will be titled Certified Lover Boy.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Drake was previously signed to Nike's Jordan Brand, a partnership he announced in 2013. He was pitched by and came close to a deal with Adidas in 2018, but a partnership there never materialized. Since then, the rapper has aligned himself with Nike, although neither party ever officially announced a deal.

Ever since Drake's song was dropped, fans on Twitter are going berserk.

Some compared him with rapper Kanye West, while some criticized it while some of them praised the song.

Check out the reactions below:

Drake and Ariana? On a song? The poor charts... pic.twitter.com/9OiH2Ke6VP — Nisha (@KingBeyTee) August 13, 2020

Hmm maybe this song is just to promote his nike collection — drake’s arabic ting (@fentysveryown) August 14, 2020

Drake releasing the same song with different titles pic.twitter.com/Ww3VCB1VDf — Susan Duncan (@cahcashun) August 14, 2020

Oregonians seeing the Nike Employee store popping up in Drake’s new music video pic.twitter.com/f0nGb6YY1m — Dustin Leber ➐ (@Dustin_Leber) August 14, 2020

Drake uses his status to prop up others in Hip Hop instead of using already established pop icons. You have to respect that. It’s good for the culture. — ? (@Dr_Sweets23) August 14, 2020

Me anytime Drake drops a new song: pic.twitter.com/dalQ17zUmk — gabe † (@gabeeramoss) August 14, 2020

Watch the music video for "Laugh Now Cry Later"