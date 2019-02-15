Avengers: Endgame movie star Benedict Cumberbatch has officially joined Neil Gaiman's hands for the upcoming Amazon mini-series Good Omens.

As per the latest report, the Sherlock TV series star will appear in the final episode six of Good Omens as an animated version of Satan, alongside other vital characters. As per Gaiman, Cumberbatch's Satan is going to be a giant character, who will be 400 feet high.

"It's a giant animated Satan. He turns up and we needed a performance that works. So we found a young British help that needed a lot of direction from Douglas... Benedict Cumberbatch," said Gaiman via Deadline.

The upcoming Amazon Original TV series is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's novel titled, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The acclaimed book is a comedy about the birth of the son of Satan and the coming of the End Times. In the book, it is described in great details about the attempts made by the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley to sabotage the coming of the Armageddon.

Neil Gaiman's acclaimed book also has several subplots featuring different stories. One such subplot features a small country hospital of the day of birth and the growth of the Antichrist, who grows up with the wrong family. Another such subplot dwells in the concerning factor of the summoning of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Good Omens TV series is co-produced between Amazon Prime and BBC Two. The six-part mini-series is directed by Douglas Mackinnon, who previously directed several episodes of Doctor Who, one episode of Sherlock, and two episodes of Outlander. Neil Gaiman has written all the episodes and will also serve as the showrunner. Apart from Benedict Cumberbatch, the TV series will feature David Tennant as Crowley, Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, Anna Martin as Beelzebub, Jose Lawrence as Agnes Nutter, and Frances McDormand will provide the voice of God.

Featuring an ensemble cast, Good Omens will premiere on May 31 on Amazon Prime.

You can watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, the 42-year-old Benedict Cumberbatch recently gave voice and shot for motion capture in 2018's Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Following the release of Avengers: Endgame, Benedict will feature as Greville Wynne in Dominic Cooke's upcoming true story of a businessman titled Ironbark.