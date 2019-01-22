American Gods' season two trailer was released earlier this week and from the looks of it, fans of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed novel are convinced that the upcoming season of this fantasy drama series is going to be thrilling and will have several exciting moments between the Old and the New Gods.

The released trailer starts with Wednesday's voiceover, with him saying, "When people first came to America ...they brought us with them. We're the ancient ones. ...They built churches, cathedrals, or they'd erect a stone circle."

The trailer swiftly takes a turn when the viewers are introduced with the New Gods while Wednesday's voice over is being continued, "Now there are new gods growing in America ... and they want to destroy us. War's coming, Shadow. I have a big role for you. Time to ride."

Fans then see a carousel with the sign stating, "Rules: No riding the carousel."

The trailer then cuts to Laura Moon (Emily Browning), Shadow Moon's undead wife, who warns him about Wednesday and tells him that he is a dangerous guy.

Meanwhile, the New Gods are also preparing for their war against the Old Gods, who wants to put the setback against Wednesday.

Check out the trailer here:

The Starz's fantasy drama television series, American Gods is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. The series follows the story of Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), who meets a strange man Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) after being released from prison. Just a day before Moon's release, he gets to know that his wife has passed away and his meeting with Mr. Wednesday changes his life.

Along with Wednesday, Shadow Moon becomes embroiled in a large-scale conflict between the New Gods and Old Gods. In the book and the subsequent TV series, Wednesday is an incarnation of Odin the All-Father and there are several other deities who are introduced as the story progresses.

American Gods' season one received largely positive reviews from the critics and fans alike. Many have even appreciated the TV series for its erotic sequences, while some have praised it for the use of several visual effects. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has an approval rating of 92 percent with the consensus stating, "American Gods opens with a series of wildly ambitious gambits – and rewards viewers' faith with a promising first season whose visual riches are matched by its narrative impact."

Based on the released trailer, it looks like the upcoming season two of American Gods is surely going to have several erotic and sensual sequences which are going to be loved by Neil Gaiman fans.

American Gods will return with season two on March 10.