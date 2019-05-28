The big names of South Indian film industry graced the wedding reception of Sandalwood matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar's grandson marriage held in Bengaluru. Yuva (Guru) Rajkumar, the son of actor-producer Raghavendra Rajkumar, married his girlfriend Sridevi Bhyrappa on Sunday, 26 May.

Telugu Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Srii Murali, Rocking Star Yash, Upendra and his wife Priyanka, director and stunt choreographer Ravi Varma, Rashmika Mandanna, Poet KS Nissar Ahmed and Crazy Star Ravichandran were the prominent celebrities who were spotted at the wedding reception. The groom's brother Vinay Rajkumar was seen welcoming the guests to the stage.

The elaborate wedding celebration was kicked off a couple of days before the wedding with 'haldi' ceremony which was held at his native as well as four other family houses of late Dr Rajkumat. It was followed by 'sangeeth' ceremoney which was restricted to close friends and relatives of the family.

Yuva (Guru) Rajkumargot engaged to Sridevi Bhyrappa on 5 July. The event was held in Mysuru in the presence of his family members and close friends.

Yuva's original name is Guru and he was rechristened for numerological reasons. The producer has a degree in architecture from the MS Ramaiah college.

He was one of the eye-witnesses in the Bengaluru pub assault case involving Mohammed Nalapad Haris, former general secretary of the Bengaluru city Youth Congress and son of Congress MLA NA Haris.

He was looking after their home production and the budding talent is now getting ready to make his acting debut.