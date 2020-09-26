The former prime minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88 today. He is remembered for his vision and his contributions to Indian economic policy. As the Congress politician celebrates his birthday, leaders from across the country wished him on the day.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi wished the ex-PM while also reminiscing his 'depth' as the prime minister. PM Narendra Modi also wished Singh hoping for his long life and good health.

Indian leaders wish Dr Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh served as India's 13th Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. He has also been heralded for his economic insight both as an academic and politicians. One of Congress' frontrunners, the ex-PM turned 88 today.

Indian leaders cutting across numerous party lines wished the leader. Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of his birthday said, "India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Dr Manmohan Singh, "Birthday greetings to Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray to Almighty that he is blessed with a long and healthy life."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also offered his wishes, "Birthday wishes to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life."

Many leaders including Mamta Banerjee, MK Stalin, and others also wished the leader.