Downton Abbey 2, the sequel to the first Downton Abbey film which released in 2019, will take place soon. The official announcement has been made by the production houses in a classy British fashion, adhering to the nature of the show.

Focus Features confirmed the news alongside Carnival Films on social media. The statement released by them stated that creator Julian Fellowes and all the original principal cast of the show, which mainly included, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery would be returning to the franchise. Another report in the Hollywood Reporter confined that legendary actress Maggie Smith will also be back in the show.

The star cast of Downtown Abbey 2

The press release that was made public from the social media handles stated that additional stars joining the sequel included Hugh Dancy (Black Hawk Down), Laura Haddock (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Nathalie Baye (Catch Me If You Can), and if all goes well, and we manage to recover from the pandemic, Downton Abbey 2 would release at the theatres on December 22, 2021.

"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey," said Neame to The Hollywood Reporter.

We're thrilled to announce that Julian Fellowes and the entire Downton cast are back for #DowntonAbbey2, with Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West joining! See the film in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/DkEfo8ODzm — Focus Features (@FocusFeatures) April 19, 2021

"There's no place like home for the holidays, and we can't imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley's back home for their fans," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski in his statement.

Downton Abbey 2 will be filmed under the banners of Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International as distributors.