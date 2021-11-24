Kartik Aaryan was reportedly the first choice for Dharma Productions Mr & Mrs Mahi. Dharma dropped the announcement of Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' recently and it took over the social space. However, if reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan was the first choice for the film. The film was allegedly snatched away from him after the whole controversy over Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan was the first choice

What exactly led to the fall out between Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan remains unknown but several stories have been floating ever since. Kartik recently reacted to the negative stories around him after exiting the film.

He told Sidharth Kannan in an interview, "A lot of times you ask yourself, 'Why is this happening?' But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don't belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that's the only thing I get worried about," Kartik said.

Johar's lips are sealed

"Other than that, it doesn't matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself," he further said. There has been a strong buzz of Akshay Kumar replacing Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2. On being probed, Johar said, "My lips are sealed." Kartik is making waves with his recent role in Dhamaka. The actor has won over both critics and fans and is touted as one of his best performances till date.