Director KVR Mahendra's Telugu movie Dorasani (Dorasaani) featuring Anand Devarakonda and Shivatmika Rajasekhar in the lead roles has garnered positive review and rating from the audience.

Dorasani is a periodic romance drama, which is written by debutant KVR Mahendra. Madhura Shreedhar Reddy has produced it in association with Yash Rangineni under his banner Madhura Entertainment. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.18 hours.

Dorasani story: It taps largely forgotten part of Telangana's history and explores a love story between a feudal lord's daughter Devki (Shivatmika Rajasekhar) and a boy Raju (Anand Devarakonda) from a lower caste.

Performances: Anand Devarakonda and Shivatmika Rajasekhar, who are making their acting debut with this film, have tried their to do justice to their roles and the amazing chemistry between the two is the highlight of the movie. Kishore, Saranya Pradeep, Vinay Varma have also done good jobs in the film, say the audience.

Technical: Dorasani has decent production values and background score plays a very important role in the film. Beautiful picturisation and setups and dialogues are other attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Dorasani movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the audience's verdict.

Prasanth Varma 3.0‏ @PrasanthVarma

Watched #Dorasaani last night. @ShivathmikaR @ananddeverkonda n every other actor in the film was so natural in their roles. Have to appreciate director @kvrmahendra for making this authentic telangana film! Loved the BGM by @prashanthvihari

Gowtam tinnanuri‏ @gowtam19

Had the privilege of watching #dorasaani movie in advance. Intense and authentic drama. Brilliant performances from @ananddeverkonda & @ShivathmikaR . @madhurasreedhar and entire cast n crew gear up for the big day. Good luck.

Agent Rahul Yadav‏ @RahulYadavNakka

#Dorasaani an honest and genuine story telling packed with amazing technical values and good performances. I wish the best to @madhurasreedhar garu and the entire team.