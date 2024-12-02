The Indian television space has been evolving, but there haven't been any bold moves beyond hardware innovations. In this era of OTT boom and phones becoming the primary source of multimedia consumption, TVs have become secondary sources. But there's a company that's changing that with India's first subscription-based TV service. Streambox Media, a media-tech venture, launched Dor, which uses a product-as-a-service model, where consumers can buy a TV bundled with all channels and popular OTTs via a subscription route.

Dor TV emerges as a game-changer in the rapidly evolving TV landscape, which combines traditional channels with the growing OTT ecosystem. This subscription-based platform distinguishes itself by bundling 26 OTT platforms alongside live TV channels, offering a unified entertainment experience.

Drawing inspiration from Roku, Dor TV elevates the concept by integrating features like single sign-on and subscription management, easing navigation, and reducing fragmentation for users. We got our hands on the Dor TV for review and have been using it for two weeks now. Here are our thoughts.

Key features to know:

Display: 43″ 4K QLED TV, 60Hz display Audio: 40W Speakers, Dolby Audio, Down-firing Remote: Solar Remote Control (110 mAh rechargeable solar cell and USB Type-C cable) Ports: 2x USB, 3x HDMI, 1x COAX, AV Input, Ethernet, and Headphone Jack Storage: 1.5GB RAM, 8GB Storage Processor: CA55x4 @ 1.1GHz Graphic Processor: Mali-G31 MP2 @ 800 MHz Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Operating System: Dor OS Apps: 24 OTT apps, 300+ TV Channels App: Dor TV Companion App Warranty: 4 Years Color: Black

Pricing breakdown

Let us break down the pricing first, considering it is not the traditional upfront payment system.

In order to buy the TV, you pay an upfront activation fee of Rs 10,799, which includes a one-month subscription to the OTT and channels worth Rs 799. The second month onwards, you pay Rs 799 per month for 12 months. After this, users can choose from different subscription packages, which start as low as Rs 299 per month. In case you miss the monthly payments, the TV will be temporarily locked. Remember cable TV? Well, Dor is an evolved version of that.

In case, you're not happy with the TV, you can also return it and get up to Rs 5,000 back. The company says the first-year ownership cost of the TV is Rs 19,588, which is still lower than the cost of a 43-inch 4K TV.

Design and Hardware

Dor TV doesn't compromise on hardware, despite being a new entrant in this space. The QLED 4K Dolby display delivers crisp visuals, and sound quality is on par with rivalling premium brands. Its current 43-inch model is sleek and sturdy, with 55-inch and 65-inch options set to launch soon.

We opted to keep the TV on a tabletop instead of wall-mounting, but the latter is more secure. But the sturdy build quality in the Dor TV is evident when placed on the table, as there's no wobbling. But that could be due to the 43-inch screen size. It remains to be seen if this is the case with bigger screen sizes.

The display quality is also good, with vibrant colours, deep blacks and crisp picture. The TV was placed in an unusual position in the room out of direct PoV, which demonstrated the TV's incredible viewing angles. The bezels are barely there, giving the TV a modern touch.

There's minimalistic Dor branding at the bottom of the screen, as in the case of any TV. The audio, thanks to 40W down-firing Dolby speakers, fills the room even at minimum volume. This shows the TV can easily fill a large living room.

For added convenience, Dor TV has two USB, three HDMI ports, one COAX, AV input, ethernet port and a headphone jack. Using the TV's Bluetooth, you can even pair your wireless headphones, which is quite handy when you wish to watch some TV without disturbing others in the room.

The TV comes with a 4-year warranty, which underscores the brand's confidence in its product.

User experience and features

Dor TV is powered by Dor OS, which is built on Android Open Source Project (AOSP), ensuring flexibility while retaining proprietary features. There are no new elements that will leave first-time users confused.

The interface is designed for discovery and accessibility. A universal search function spans across all 26 platforms and live channels, simplifying content exploration. Multi-window viewing would've been great for multitasking, but you don't miss it much.

There's plenty of live content, which refreshes listings every 30 minutes. The battery-free remote is an environmentally conscious touch, eliminating the hassle of battery replacements. While it can be charged via a USB Type-C port, there's solar charging as well, which keeps recharging the remote batteries even with the tube light in the room. The shortcuts on the remote for all the popular apps and platforms make navigation effortless.

1 / 2



Finally, there's also a DorTV app, which mirrors the TV on your smartphone, extending functionality and offering seamless casting. The app is a useful addition as it gives more utility, and the app functionality is surprisingly good. It's not perfect yet, but the interface is brilliant.

Netflix's absence is notable, but its planned integration in three months is promising. The plethora of OTTs and channels won't make you miss Netflix much while getting started.

Dor TV teases AI-powered functionalities like Ask Dor, potentially akin to ChatGPT, to answer queries and enhance the experience. It's a nice touch, but you won't use it on a day-to-day basis.

Verdict

Dor TV is an ambitious product blending cutting-edge technology with user-centric innovation. While its feature set and bundled ecosystem position it as a strong competitor. For those seeking a consolidated viewing experience with premium hardware, Dor TV is a promising option worth exploring.

The interesting subscription model makes Dor TV a product of mass appeal, considering everything it includes. It does prove to be economical, provided you utilise all the OTTs. The single-sign-on option in Dor TV is the ultimate hack, which has a practical benefit.