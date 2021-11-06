While theatres are releasing several films this November, OTT is also offering some intriguing alternatives. Many would agree that there is nothing better than relaxing in their homes and watching their favourite shows online.

The recent weather is also an excellent catalyst for beginning anything new. Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, and others all have new films that you may watch to divert or de-stress yourself even if high entertainment value is not a priority.

International Business Times presents you with the top five OTT releases this week:

Dopesick

Dopesick investigates Big Pharma, drug addiction, and the pharmaceutical industry. The show is based on Beth Macy's non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Hooked America.

It analyses how one business sparked the biggest drug pandemic in American history, according to its summary. The series brings viewers to the heart of America's opioid crisis, from Big Pharma boardrooms to a struggling Virginia mining hamlet to the DEA's halls.

"Heroes will rise against all obstacles to defeat the greedy corporate powers driving our national calamity and their allies."

Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, John Hoogenakker, Kaitlyn Dever, and Rosario Dawson star in Dopesick. Phillipa Soo, who played Eliza on Broadway, will be appearing in a cameo role in Hamilton. Michael Keaton, who stars as Dr Samuel Finnix, is also an executive producer.

The eight-part drama "Dopesick" will be launched as a Star Original on Disney+ on November 12th.

Home sweet home alone

Home Sweet Home Alone is a Christmas comedy film directed by John Hughes. It is the sixth instalment in the Home Alone film series.

This is the first Disney+ original film that 20th Century Studios will create after Disney acquires 20th Century Fox in 2019. This movie will premiere precisely two years after the introduction of Disney+ in the United States.

Max Mercer, ten, is unintentionally left at home alone for the holidays when his family departs for a vacation in Tokyo and is forced to take separate flights owing to a scheduling error. Max first revels in his freedom now that he is alone, but soon finds himself defending his home against robbers Pam and Jeff Fritzovski, a pair out to steal a treasured artefact from his family.

Kenan Thompson, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell feature in the film directed by Dan Mazer. Devin Ratray will play an adult Buzz McCallister from Home Alone (1990) and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992), now a cop.

Release date: November 12th on Disney +Hostar.

Red Notice

Rawson Marshall Thurber's forthcoming action-comedy picture Red Notice is written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot feature in the film.

The title is a reference to Interpol's global alert - is a heist comedy in which an FBI analyst (Johnson) teams up with the world's finest art thief (Reynolds) to apprehend the world's most notorious art thief (Gadot).

As Netflix explains it, "the high-flying journey that ensues takes the trio all around the world, across the dance floor, into the jungle, and, worst of all, into continual contact with one another."

Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos join the all-star cast. On Nov. 12, Netflix will release Red Notice.

This is Johnson and Thurber's third collaboration, following Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2017). (2018).

Aranmanai 3 (2021)

Aranmanai 3 is a Tamil comedic horror film with a large ensemble. Aranmanai 3 is the third instalment in the Aranmanai film franchise.

Sundar C, Arya, Raashi Khanna, and Andrea Jeremiah appear in the film, which also stars Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek, Myna Nandhini, Yogi Babu, Nalini, Manobala, Sampath Raj, Ovi Bhandarkar, Vincent Asokan, Madhusudhan Rao, and Vela Ramamoorthy.

Eswari (Andrea Jeremiah), the ghost of a wronged mother, seeks retribution on Zamindar Rajashekar (Sampath) and his daughter Jyothi (Raashi Khanna), while Zamindar's son-in-law (Sundar C) attempts to ascertain the cause for the ghost's targeting of his family (Arya).

According to media estimates, the creators of Aranmanai 3 spent Rs 2 crore on the film's climactic sequence.

OTT Date of Publication: November 12, 2021.

Mayor Pete

"Mayor Pete" had its world premiere at the Chicago International Film Festival in 2021. It'll be available on Amazon Prime starting November 12th.

Jesse Moss directed and produced this documentary. It follows Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign.

The film is deemed to be motivating and well-made. With his husband Chasten and their canines, "Mayor Pete" takes viewers behind the scenes of the former South Bend mayor's 2020 presidential campaign.

All through the campaign, Buttigieg was criticised for being cold-blooded and without heart. In the film, he shows his excitement when a staff member proposes a pivot table. The film shows how campaign employees helped shape Buttigieg's comments during debate preparation.

In July 2019, it was reported Pete Buttigieg would star in a documentary film produced by Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan's Story Syndicate.