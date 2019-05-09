Frank Hoogerbeets is slowly emerging as a very popular name among conspiracy theorists and doomsday mongers. The self-proclaimed seismic researcher, who used to make his earthquake predictions on his website Ditrianum, has literally perplexed everyone by forecasting seismic activities that may happen on the earth in the future.

A few days back, Hoogerbeets had predicted that a strong earthquake that will measure more than 7 on the Richter scale will hit the planet in the first week of May. Interestingly, on the same timeline, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale rattled Papua New Guinea on May 7. As Hoogerbeets' prediction turned true, many people have started claiming that the forecast he makes using SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) is authentic.

As earthquake fear looms up, Hoogerbeets has now issued a dire warning regarding a possible earthquake that may hit the planet in the coming days. In a recent website post, Hoogerbeets predicted that a larger seismic activity may occur from May 8 to May 11 and some quakes may even measure more than 8 on the Richter scale.

Hoogerbeets also revealed that this rise in seismic activities is due to a critical planetary alignment which is destabilizing the tectonic plates on earth.

"On May 8 Earth lines up with Mercury and Uranus, which is 71% of the cases since 2005 result in larger seismic activity. Because this time Mercury is also involved in other alignments, larger seismic activity may occur from the 8th to the 11th, possibly high 6 to 7 magnitude and in a worst-case scenario magnitude 8," wrote Hoogerbeets on his website.

However, Hoogerbeets did not reveal the exact place in which this earthquake is going to hit. If such an earthquake measuring 8 on the Richter scale hits the earth, it will cause massive destruction in the affected areas.

Even though Hoogerbeets is quite confident about his predictions, experts believe that no technology in the modern world is capable of forecasting earthquakes with such precision. As per experts, Hoogerbeets predictions are classic examples of coincidences, and they believe that SSGI has no scientific base.