A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 struck off the east of Papua New Guinea during the early hours of Tuesday (May 7) morning, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake hit Papua New Guinea at a depth of 127 km above the surface near Bulolo in Lae, Morobe province. Its effect was felt in the capital Port Moresby, which is 250 km away.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that because of the depth of the epicentre of the quake there is no threat of Tsunami. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology also said that the quake was felt all the way in far North Queensland. But it poses no tsunami threat to Australia.

However, no immediate reports of damage were reported. The fire department in Lae said no one had yet called in to report damage or injuries so far following the quake. The minor damages to the powerhouses have caused a complete power failure in certain sections of the affected area.

(Awaiting further details)