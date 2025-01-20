Don't turn Delhi into South Sudan, says Maliwal to AAP govt

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Swati Maliwal on Monday launched a sharp critique against the party's National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, urging the government to address the deteriorating condition of the national Capital.

"Let Delhi remain Delhi and not turn into South Sudan," she stated.

Speaking to IANS, Maliwal outlined several issues plaguing Delhi after over a decade of AAP governance, stating, "I am receiving complaints from across Delhi. The condition of the city today is worse than it has been in the last 20 years."

Highlighting specific problems, she said, "The roads are overflowing, there are garbage heaps everywhere, and the tap water is undrinkable. In Dwarka, black water has been coming from taps for months. In Bhalswa, yellow, foam-filled water flows through the taps, which is neither drinkable nor safe to touch."

"I want to ask the Delhi government if they have launched a scheme to send beer to people's homes because this water resembles beer. If people are forced to spend Rs 20-100 daily to buy drinkable water, then how is water in Delhi free?" she added.

Accusing the government of prioritising luxury for themselves over public welfare, Maliwal added, "While installing advanced equipment and costly water systems in their 'Sheesh Mahal', they are making the public consume rotten, black, and yellow water."

Addressing Delhi's garbage crisis, Maliwal said, "The Bhalswa landfill is growing instead of reducing. Despite claims of progress on social media, the pile is only increasing. I visited Pankha Road, where garbage has been lying on arterial roads for years. The action was taken only after I raised the issue. Why does an MP need to intervene for basic cleanliness?"

The AAP MP also slammed the government's handling of sewage issues.

"I went to Sangam Vihar, where streets were flooded with waist-high water. People are forced to live in such filth, leading hellish lives. Only after my visit did the local MLA promise to repair the roads. Why was he inactive until now?" she added.

Maliwal called on the Delhi government to wake up and fulfil its responsibilities, warning that public dissatisfaction might soon force action.

"The government must focus on providing clean water, repairing roads, and addressing garbage and sewage problems. These are basic necessities, and their neglect is unacceptable," she said.

As Delhi heads to polls on February 5, with results set for February 8, the AAP faces criticism from both its own members and Opposition parties for failing to deliver on key promises.

(With inputs from IANS)