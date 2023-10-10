Shehnaaz Gill is basking in the success of her recently released film Thank You For Coming. The actor was busy with the promotions of the film and then. Two days ago, the paparazzi snapped Shehnaaz Gill wearing a hoodie where the paps mentioned that she was unwell.

On Monday evening, Shehnaaz came live on social media and informed her fans that she was unwell. Rhea Kapoor was there at Kokilaben Hospital to meet Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill hosts live from the hospital

Shehnaaz Gill says, " Mein marte marte bacche hoon..., I have come live from hospital. I had food poisoning after I ate a sandwich outside.

She also warned her fans and netizens to abstain from eating out as it's not safe.

Anil Kapoor also joined the live and wrote. " Namaste Shehnaaz Ji.." He then wrote you are like Mumtaz.. the next Mumtaz.."

Anil Kapoor joined Shehnaaz Gill's live.

A social user joined her live and said, "You are cute.." to this, Shehnaaz replied, " I am not, I have put an IG filter.

She then said to Rhea, "Make sure the movie releases in Pakistan. I have fans in Pak as well." She even said don't troll me, I am naturally cute.

Speaking to Rhea who had gone to meet her she said, "I shouldn't have come live. I didn't want sympathy."

After Shehnaaz shared her health update, fans took to X (previously known as Twitter) to extend their support. And wished her good health.

#ShehnaazGill is truly a source of happiness ??

Despite not being well herself, she continued to smile throughout the entire live session ❤️

May God bless her and keep her protected.. ?

One of the most amazing moments was when #AnilKapoor sir referred to her as 'Mumtaj'. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/bRqWDpbO2u — Fun Flick Fiesta (@Warlock_270) October 9, 2023

Box-office report of Thank You For Coming

Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Thank You for Coming was released in cinemas on October 6. The film received positive reviews and the film minted Rs 4.42 crore at the Indian box office.