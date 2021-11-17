The US has issued travel advisories for its citizens travelling to India and Pakistan. The advisory states that while Americans should reconsider travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism and sectarianism, those travelling to India should exercise heightened caution owing to crime and terrorism.

The US State Department issued advice for India on November 15, advising Americans not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir due to terrorism and civil turmoil, as well as within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border due to the risk of armed confrontation.

The US department of state said, "Do not travel to: The state of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest. Within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict."

The advice also cautions travellers about criminal activity, including sexual assault, which it describes as "fastest-growing in India". "Indian authorities report rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in India. Violent crime, such as sexual assault, has occurred at tourist sites and in other locations", read the advisory.

'Terrorists may attack without warning'

Terrorists may strike without warning, targeting tourist destinations, transit hubs, markets/shopping malls, and government buildings, according to the advisory. The US government's ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in rural areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana to western West Bengal is limited, according to the notification, because US government officials must acquire specific authorisation to visit these areas.