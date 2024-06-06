Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who has been part of films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Tejas and will now be seen in Emergency which is a biopic of Indira Gandhi. The actor contested this year's Lok Sabha Elections from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh which marked her electoral debut.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut won in the Mandi constituency against Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh.

Kangana Ranaut won against Congress' Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

BJP's Kangana Ranaut won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74755 votes, the Election Commission of India confirmed on 4 June.

She received 537022 votes in the Lok Sabha polls, against Vikramaditya who got 462267 votes.

Kangna's win got mixed responses from social media. Celebs like Anupam Kher among others congratulated her.

Anupam Kher calls Kangana a rockstar

Anupam Kher shared a pictorial reel on Instagram and wrote, "My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard 'Kuch bhi ho sakta hai'! Jai ho! (Anything is possible)."

'Don't think any of Hrithik's films will be shot in Himachal...': Comedian Sonali Thakker humorous dig at Kangana Ranaut's win from Mandi

While stand-up comedians took a humorous dig over her win, socially how will it impact HP's tourism and whether will Hrithik be allowed to shoot in Mandi?

Stand-up comedian Sonali Thakker Desai took to social media platform X and wrote, "I don't think any of Hrithik's films will be getting shot in Himachal for the next 4 years at least."

Social media had varied takes on Sonali taking a light-hearted humorous dig at Kangana.

One of the users wrote, "Waiting for Ed raids on Hrithik and Karan Johar".

"She is the MP of Mandi, not a CM of HP" another comment reads.

Kangana and Hrithik's relationship has been one of the most high-profile affairs that gardened lime light whereon both the parties were all out in public, leading to mockery and mud sling.

I don’t think any of Hrithik’s films will be getting shot in Himachal for the next 4 years atleast — Sonali Thakker Desai (@SonaliThakker) June 4, 2024

Hrithik and Kangana's feud

Back in 2016, Kangana spoke about her relationship with Hrithik. She alleged him over various things and highlighted personal issues in public. Hrithik sent Kangana a legal notice, telling her to apologise for defaming him. To which she responded with a 21-page reply. Both of them sent each other notice and then Kangana revealed that Hrithik has been emailing him since 2014.

A picture of the two sharing a close moment was leaked online on April 26, 2016. She accused him of stating that 'he didn't want to marry her due to family duties'.