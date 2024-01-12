The year gone by 2023 was indeed a boon for Bollywood. From Pathaan to Animal and Dunki, Salaar, films fared well at the box office. With the onset of the new year, the first film that will be released on Friday, January 12, 2023, Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. This is the first time Katrina and Vijay have collaborated on a film. The songs and trailer of the film have garnered a lot of interest.

On Wednesday, the makers hosted a star-studded event which was attended by fil, fraternity. Who's who from the film fraternity put their fashion foot forward.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur- Ananya Pandey stole the red carpet with their charm and glitz.

Katrin and Vicky hugged and kissed each other at the screening

Katrina Kaif looked in black silk bodycon and a lacy thigh-high slit. She looked stunning as she greeted the media with a smile. Vicky wore a checkered shirt, a blue pair of denims and a black cap. The duo indulged in PDA and couldn't stop gazing into each other's eyes during photo-ops.

They were also seen talking about something before getting off the red carpet. However, netizens had rather funny reactions to their meet and greet.

Netizens react

A user mentioned, "Why do these people meet each other like they met each other after a long time, don't they meet each other at home?.."

Another mentioned, "Their eyes reflect the love they have for each other.Perfect for each other. Katrina feels proud to have him.."

The third user wrote, "He needs to trim his beard ASAP.."

Who wore what

Ananya Panday wore a white salwar suit and teamed it with matching palazzos and an organza dupatta decorated in mirror work and a white zari border. Sobhita Dhulipala wore a slip black gown with perforated details at the knees.

Aditya was also spotted in causal look but he dodged the paparazzi and didn't walk with Ananya.

Mrunal Thakur opted for a white turtleneck sleeveless satin top tucked into a pair of black joggers. Agastya Nanda also attended the screening.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas's latest song, a romantic number Raat Akeli Thi was dropped earlier this week and it was sung by Arijit Singh, the lyrics are penned by Varun Grover. The music is composed by the maestro Pritam. The song marks the first collaboration between Pritam and Varun.

Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg. It is the first collaboration between Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 12.

The film has been shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. Starring Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, the Hindi version has Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

The film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.