The Ambanis are known for their grand puja celebrations. From Ganpati utsav, garba, Navratri to Janmashtami; Nita Ambani makes sure that each and every festival is celebrated in all its glory at the Ambani household. So, on the occasion of Janmashtami too, the ladies of the family made the most of it. A video of Nita Ambani dancing with Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani on a song based on Krishna has taken over social media.

Ambani ladies perform

The Ambani ladies, dressed in traditional wear can be seen matching steps and dancing to "Vo Kisna Hai". As they perform, they are received with a lot of applause from the audience seated in front of them. Social media was also quick to react to the video. While many called their dance "ethereal" and "lovely", there were some who had different questions.

Reactions

"Don't they get tired?" asked a user. "Don't they have anything else to do?" asked another user. "Always in enjoyment mode," a social media user commented. "Is it new clip?" asked another social media user. "I want to know the secret of their energy. How do they sustain so many functions one after the another," asked a social media user. "How are they always dancing?" asked another social media user.

Radhika calls Nita Ambani 'CEO of her wedding'

A few days after their elaborate and grand wedding, Radhika Merchant had called Nita Ambani the "CEO of her wedding". "My mother-in-law was the CEO of the wedding, as I like to say. It was Nita's commitment and vision that brought our entire celebration to life," Radhika told Vogue. "The dates were strategically chosen from the 12th, 13th, and 14th of July upon the advice of our family pujari, who identified synchronic moments for our celebrations based on auspicious astrological alignments in both my charts as well as Anant's. It was a meticulous process," she further added.