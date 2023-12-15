Mouni Roy raised the hotness meter with her risqué attire at an event recently. The diva looked nothing less than a golden doll as she wore a shimmery backless outfit. Mouni was accompanied by her husband, Suraj Nambiar, at the event. Mouni's bestie, Disha Patani also turned up wearing her trademark shorts and bralette top. Ekta Kapoor was also seen posing with the ladies for the shutterbugs.

Mouni faces negativity

It is nothing new for Mouni Roy to face negative reactions and comments for her choice of dressing and this time was no different either. Some compared her to Urfi Javed, some called her a 'plastic doll' and some criticised her for going bold. Disha too received similar comments for her party look.

"Why wear even this much?" asked a user. "Why is Urfi defamed, they aren't any less," another user commented. "Don't you feel cold?" asked a social media user. "Plastic doll," a social media user commented. "why am I feeling so uncomfortable?" asked another social media user.

Mouni has always said that earlier the trolling used to get to her, but now she doesn't allow it. She added that she would take it only if it's a constructive criticism. She further said that trolls are ghostwriters, faceless people who don't deserve recognition or attention. She said that they write rubbish because they lack compassion and she can't waste her precious time thinking about what they write.

Disha gets trolled

Disha Patani too received some similar comments. "Could someone please tell her that we are not on the beach and it is not a beach party?!?" read a comment. "No shame no respect for self, family or culture. Desperate jobless women," another women commented. "What's wrong with these women?" asked a user. "Why do they wear such outfits when they are clearly so uncomfortable?" one more user asked.

However, the actress has always remained unfazed by the trolling. "I really don't pay attention and not knowing these people certainly helps. There are so many frustrated people online who are not happy with their lives and are evil enough to say bad things about people who they don't even know. I focus on positive things. I am a happy-go-lucky person," she once said in an interview.