Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is basking in the success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and is now on a promotional spree, as her upcoming film, Do Patti, will be released soon.

On Wednesday, Kriti Sanon was spotted in Andheri and posed for the paparazzi. The actor looked stunning in a black minidress, the black and white co-ord set from Label Nobo was priced at Rs. 5,800. However, Kirti, who is often in a jovial mood, got angry at paps.

Why was Kriti Sanon irked at the media?

As Kriti Sanon was seen leaving the venue, paps started yelling and shooting Kriti to pose for pictures.

At first, the actress calmly asked them to keep their voices down. But they kept shouting, Kriti then raised her voice and said in Hindi, "Guys, chilla kyu rahe ho? Aaram se. Yahin hoon mein." ( Why are you shouting, I'm here only).

The clip of banter between Kriti and paps has gone viral. Netizens have mixed reactions to Kriti telling the media not to shout.

A user wrote, "She is right.... Why people shout so much."

Another mentioned, "How sweetly she said paps to not yell much."

The third one said, " Why is she behaving like Shahid Kapoor?"

Work Front

Kriti will be seen next in Do Patti, which also features Kajol, Shaheed Sheikh, Tanvi Azmi and Brijendra Kala in key roles. It is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and will premiere on Netflix on October 25, 2024.