Nicki Minaj is known for speaking her mind and she has proved in the past that she is ready for a fight. The singer doesn't hold back when she is feuding with someone and she will call out anyone who speaks against her. And that's exactly what she did.

Reportedly, after Miley Cyrus called out Nicki Minaj for her "not so nice" comments about Taylor Swift in a New York Times interview, the "Anaconda" rapper unexpectedly called out the 2015 MTV VMAs host at the August show — on live television. "And now back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me in the press: Miley, what's good?" Minaj said on stage, as she accepted her award.

Nicki Minaj sure seems like she has a temper and we certainly wouldn't want to get on her bad side. Apparently, Nicki also mouthed, "Don't play with me, bitch!" Cyrus (as well her family members, the audience and well, everyone) appeared shocked from the side. No reconciliation has been reported.

It is known that Nicki Minaj was born in 1982. Her real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty and she shot to fame with her early albums. But the song she is arguably most known for is the raunchy number, "Anaconda."

Miley Cyrus, on the other hand, was a child star who shot to fame with her role on the Disney TV show, "Hannah Montana."

Miley showed the world that she wasn't a kid anymore by tweeting on Robin Thicke. Both stars are successful and we hope that they can bury the hatchet soon.