'Don't look for Virgin Wife' : Priyanka Chopra's remark goes viral ; actor denies, slams social media for fabrication

Bollywood's desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, is known for her bold and unfiltered statements and never shies away from speaking her mind. She is currently promoting her upcoming series, Heads of State. The actress recently found herself embroiled in controversy after a video allegedly showing her saying, "Don't look for a virgin wife," went viral online.

Addressing the growing chatter around the viral clip, Priyanka slammed the media for circulating fake content in her name. She took to her Instagram Stories to clarify the matter and reposted a note debunking the quote.

Calling it completely fabricated, Priyanka wrote, "This is not me, my quote or my voice. Just because it is online does not make it true. Creating fake content is now an easy way to achieve virality. None of the links or sources attached to this claim—or many others online—are real or credible. Take a minute to cross-check such content and don't believe everything you scroll past. Stay safe online."

Work Front

Touted as an action-comedy, the story revolves around the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the U.K. Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their differences to thwart a global conspiracy. Priyanka plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset, who joins them in a race against time to save the world from an impending threat.

Sharing her experience working with the ensemble cast, Priyanka previously revealed a fun anecdote from the set. She mentioned that while trying to refer John Cena, she unknowingly walked into a hilarious trap set by her co-stars.