Akshay Kumar has been ruling Bollywood for over two decades now. The prolific actor has carved a niche for himself in various genres of films be it comedy, drama, action, romance and socially impactful films.

Of late, the actor's films have been failing miserably at the box office. The actor who was the king of BO and when his films used to soar over Rs 500 crores, in the last few years once can see Akshay Kumar's films struggling to mint even as basic as Rs 50 crores.

Eventhough #Sarfira gets Good Reviews, film fails to pull audience to Theatre. Akshay Kumar ☹️

'Soorarai Potru' Hindi Remake!



‘Soorarai Potru’ Hindi Remake!



pic.twitter.com/xltbIwOujB — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) July 14, 2024

Much recently, on Friday, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira was released in theatres on July 12.

Sarfira is a remake of the Tamil feature Soorarai Pottru. The film also stars Suriya.

Why is Sarfira an important film in Akshay Kumar's career?

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira also stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal and Tamil superstar Suriya marking Khiladi's 150th film in a lead role.

Akshay's performance failed to garner a crowd at the theatre, leading to low footfalls in multiplexes and eventually the film tanked miserably at the BO.

A section of moviegoers even lauded Akshay's performance and aura will were left perplexed upon seeing that the film didn't pull the crowds to theatres.

Seeing low box-office numbers and a lacklustre script that failed to garner masses. Akshay Kumar's fans have urged movie-goers to watch the film.

One social media user tweeted: "You will Gonna Cry after watching #Sarfira."

Another user opined: "Mostly Bollywood critics only want to destroy Akki Paji's mass entertaining avatar. Bhai log #Sarfira ka tickets yaad karke book kar lo." ( Please do book tickets for Sarfira).

National award winning actor is coming with national award winning director and national award winning composer ???



What else do you need to watch #Sarfira ! Book your tickets now to enjoy this #AkshayKumar's Best film !! pic.twitter.com/YhfJj7sQDQ — Kishan Kachhawaha (@KishanKachhawa3) July 11, 2024

TV actor Aly Goni also went to watch the film but expressed disappointment seeing an empty theatre.

Aly Goni talked about Akshay Kumar's latest film Sarfira. He shared a photo from inside the theatre, which was empty.

He wrote in his Instagram stories, "It feels very bad to see empty theatres on the fourth day of such a beautiful film. Friends, please go to see Sarfira. Amazing direction and acting."

Sarfira Box-office

The film earned Rs 2.5 crore on day one, Rs 4.25 crore on day two, Rs 5.25 crore on day three, and Rs 1.45 crore on day four.

So far, the film earned Rs 15.4 crore.