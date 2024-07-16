Akshay Kumar's Sarfira which is a Hindi remake of Suriya's National Award-winning Soorarai Pottru was released on Friday. The film miserably failed at the box office. Fans were unimpressed with Akshay's Sarfira. The theatres are running dry as the number of footfalls they thought the film would see movie-goers wasn't the case.

This makes Akshay Kumar's worst performing films in his carrer.

Box-office of Sarfira

Sarfira crashed on the first Monday despite showing a jump in its earnings over the weekend.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sarfira, on its first Monday (July 15) earned Rs 1.40 crore. The film witnessed a jump of 70 per cent on Saturday, collecting Rs 4.50 crore.

On Sunday, the film saw growth of another 20 per cent, collecting Rs 5.50 crore. The movie had a disastrous opening day, however, registering Akshay's worst debut in 15 years.

#Sarfira continues to struggle... Earns praise and acclaim, but underperforms at the ticket windows... Biz saw an upward trend on Sat - Sun, but the 3-day total remains lackluster, falling far below expectations.



In the recent past, well-made content-driven films like #Maidaan… pic.twitter.com/BPY16EEQKC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2024

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted an elaborate note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the first weekend box office collection of Sarfira. He wrote, "Sarfira continues to struggle... Earns praise and acclaim, but underperforms at the ticket windows... Biz saw an upward trend on Sat-Sun, but the 3-day total remains lacklustre, falling far below expectations. In the recent past, well-made content-driven films like #Maidaan [April] and #ChanduChampion [June] faced a similar dilemma... While applause and appreciation are commendable, what matters is #Boxoffice ultimately."

Taran Adarsh continued, "Going forward, #Sarfira needs to collect ₹ 3.5 cr+ on the make-or-break Mon to cover the shortfall since the Fri numbers were dismal... Additionally, it needs to score consistently until Thu, since #BadNewz, arriving on Fri, will dent the biz of all films. [Week 1] Fri 2.50 cr, Sat 4.50 cr, Sun 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 12.50 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Sarafira is Akshay's ninth flop in the last four years.

Recently, many of Akshay Kumar's films have miserably tanked at the box office. With akshay Kumar's Sarfira collection, this is Akshay's ninth flop.

Last year, Akshay appeared in a small role in OMG 2, which was a hit, but the main character was played by Pankaj Tripathi. Aside from this, all of Akshay's films have failed at the box office.

In 2021, Akshay's film Sooryavanshi was a big hit. Still, following that, films like Atrangi Re, Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Cuttputlli (released on OTT), Ram Setu, Selfiee, OMG 2, Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and now Sarfira have all flopped. Excluding Cuttputlli and OMG 2 which were released on OTT,

Akshay Kumar's Selfiee performed better than Sarfira

Akshay's film with Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee had a lower opening weekend (Rs 10.3 crore) than Sarfira, among all of Akshay's recent films.

About Sarfira

Sarfira is inspired by the life of Capt Gopinath, the founder of Deccan Airlines, and also stars Radhika Madaan, Paresh Rawal and Seema Biswas in key roles.

Sarfira clashed with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.