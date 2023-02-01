Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and social media sensation Uorfi Javed recently engaged in a massive social media war of words. Their feud started with Uorfi backing and strongly supporting Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. While Kangana during the wrap-up bash of her film Emergency heaped praise for Pathaan, she took a u-turn and tweeted about the film's box office success, saying that the country is biased towards 'Khans and Muslim actresses'. This led to a massive social media showdown between Uorfi and Kangana. However, the thing boiled down in a fraction of a second as Kangana lauded Uorfi's bold fashion choices.

Kangana reacts to Pathaan's box office success

"Very good analysis... this country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans...And obsessed over Muslim actresses, so it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism ... there is no country like Bharat in the whole world," wrote Kangana Ranaut, commenting on a Bollywood producer's post.

Uorfi slammed Kangana

Uorfi Javed reacted to Kangana and commented: "Oh my gosh ! What is this division, Muslim actors, Hindu actors? Art is not divided by religion. There are only actors."

Kangana was of the opinion that we should have a Uniform Civil Code, the actress appealed to PM Modi

Yes my dear Uorfi that will be an ideal world but it’s not possible unless we have The Uniform Civil Code, till the time this nation is divided in the constitution itself it will remain divide, Let’s all demand Uniform Civil Code from @narendramodi ji in 2024 Manifesto. Shall we? https://t.co/jJ63lKGaoq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2023

To this, Uorfi replied, Uniform would be a bad idea for me maam ! ???? I'm popular only because of my clothes ."

Kangana heaps praise for Uorfi's bold fashion choices, cites

Kangana backed Uorfi and tweeted, "In India there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka,who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn't take anything from him,she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again. Clothes and a lack of them (cont )."

In India there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka,who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn’t take anything from him,she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again.

Clothes and a lack of them (cont ) https://t.co/g9mtjYE5oz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

"Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shinning star in the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes. Don't let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you, " Tweeted Kangana.

Our political views don’t match but gosh mad respect for this woman today ?❤️ https://t.co/hIX5ZvAvBh — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 31, 2023

Upon seeing Kangana's wholesome tweet and appreciating Uorfi's sartorial choice, the Splitsvilla actor penned a sweet note for Kangana.

Before people start commenting how dumb I am , im being sarcastic here guys ! SARCASM HUMOUR FUNNY , https://t.co/yhpfdr5ykc — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 30, 2023

"Our political views don't match but gosh mad respect for this woman today," tweeted Uorfi.

More power and love to this strong women ?❤️ https://t.co/GQWqBLiiB7 — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 31, 2023

Kangana stated that she was told to join politics but she didn't

Kangana quote tweeted, Uorfi's tweet and wrote, "I am a sensitive and sensible person not a political person, I was asked to join politics many times I didn't but those who hate my light they need to justify their hate/fear, they reason that they hate my political ideologies, haha whatever helps them get through the day."

