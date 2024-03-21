Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan never fails to mince her words, the actor is known for her unabashed nature. The veteran star and paparazzi's banter often grabs headlines. As per Jaya Bachchan, if there is an event, she is happy to pose, but when photogs invade their privacy that's what irks her.

Jaya Bachchan doesn't tolerate paparazzi's presence at all times and often slams them. There are times when Jaya has rudely told the photographers to leave.

However, when Jaya is in a jolly mood. She does interact with the paps.

However, recently a video surfaced online that shows another veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee posing for paps and was all smiles as she posed.

Moushumi Chatterjee: "I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan."

In a video shared by the paparazzo handle, the veteran star was posing for pictures despite her getting agitated, Moushmi did oblige for pictures and also averred that she is a much better person than Jaya.

The clip shows paps were seen instructing Moushumi Chatterjee to look as per their camera direction. Although she got mildly irked, she was heard saying, "I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan. Actually, aap log nahi hote toh hum kahaan hote (Actually without you (paps) all we (actors) wouldn't exist)."

Netizens weren't pleased with Moushmi's comment

A user wrote, "If you were better wouldn't degrade other women in the very first place..."

Another mentioned, " She shouldn't judge other..."

The third user wrote, "Why using her name for popularity?"

Previously, Moushumi Chatterjee had recalled how she was replaced by Jaya Bachchan in Gulzar's directorial Koshish. She shared, "I shot for three days, and I could see what manipulations were done in those three days. I could see Jaya Bachchan's secretary; she was there from morning to night at the office. And all of a sudden Gulzar da, whom I had known since Geetanjali and who used to teach my mother-in-law Urdu, said, 'You have got to shoot from tomorrow to a little late in the night.' I had just had a baby and I said, 'I cannot, I have a child at home. I can only shoot in one shift.' Then he said in front of everybody, 'You know so many actresses are there in line to take that spot.' I got triggered, and I said, 'Then take them.'"

Shweta Bachchan on mother Jaya Bachchan's pap interaction

Addressing Jaya Bachchan's stance on paparazzi, Shweta Bachchan revealed on an episode of Koffee with Karan, "She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn't like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought."

Meanwhile, Moushumi was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's acclaimed 2015 film 'Piku'. And Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii.