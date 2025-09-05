'Don't do politics, we teach it': Khan Sir reacts to Congress' Bihar-Bidi post

Popular educator and YouTuber Khan Sir has strongly reacted to the controversy sparked by the Congress Kerala unit's social media post comparing Bihar with 'bidi', which triggered widespread criticism from political leaders and social media users across the country.

Responding to the remarks, Khan Sir slammed those responsible for the comparison, saying they lacked basic education.

"Tell those who want to do all this that they lack education. We will teach them, we will teach them for 99 rupees, if they want, we will teach them for free. We do not do politics, we teach politics," Khan Sir told IANS.

A major political row erupted on Friday after the Kerala unit of the Congress party posted a controversial message on X, comparing Bihar to "bidis". Following the uproar, the Congress deleted the post from its official X handle.

Apart from reacting to the row, Khan Sir also addressed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms on education and healthcare, a demand he has been vocal about for months.

"We have been requesting GST reforms for a year now, that GST should be reduced on education and healthcare," he said.

He thanked the central government for reducing GST on some essential items but urged a complete waiver on tuition and coaching services.

"I thank PM Modi for taking this serious matter seriously and increasing GST on luxurious things. However, we hope that when he gives his speech on 26th January, he will say that GST should be reduced by 18 per cent from education or 5 per cent or not at all. When the government has not taken GST on schools or on institutions, then why are they taking GST on students who are weak and going for tuitions? They should also not be charged GST," Khan Sir added.

Expressing hope, he concluded, "And we think that PM Modi will definitely listen to this. It takes some time. It takes time to reach a PM."