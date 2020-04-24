After a nurse working at Guru Tej Bahadur Hospital in New Delhi shared her ordeal of not being able to secure a bed after testing positive for COVID-19, the medical facility put in a place a provision to prevent its nursing personnel from making their grievances public.

Located in the Dilshad Garden region of the national capital, GTB Hospital warned its support stuff of strict action if they took to social media to post their complaints before consulting the hospital authorities. Several hospital workers have expressed their disappointment on different social media platforms over the last few weeks.

In a circular signed by the Nursing Suprendentant Bimla Singh, GTB Hospital said, "All nursing personnel deployed for COVID-19 are directed to inform their problems, if any, to the undersigned office before taking it to various social media groups."

"This is for strict compliance and any lapses in dereliction of duty in this regard shall be viewed seriously and dealt as per CCS (CCA) conduct rule of 1965," the hospital further added in its order.

Here is a copy of the circular:

GTB Hospital nurse couldn't find a bed for 24 hours

After finding out that she has contracted the fatal disease, Pinky Gautam, a member of the nursing staff at GTB Hospital, struggled for almost an entire day to get admitted. She was exposed to the novel coronavirus while attending to an infected elderly woman at the start of the month.

Her husband, DK Gautam, had narrated Pinky's misery to News18. "It was during the afternoon on a working day when Pinky was found to be COVID-19 positive. For almost an entire day, she languished outside hospital premises, thirsty and hungry, before finally securing a bed," he had said.

Gautam also lambasted the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for not looking after the corona warriors who have been working selflessly during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Pinky has been working at GTB Hospital for the last six years.

"The government has promised Rs 1 crore to the families of those who die in the line of duty. But why can't they ensure that nobody dies from such apathy in the first place?" questioned the disheartened husband.