Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his calm and composed nature. The actor has always seen speaking politely to the media. Hover, the megastar realty got angry at the media.

'Don't ask me political question': Angry Rajinikanth snaps at media for his opinion on Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

In the video, Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai airport ahead of the Vettaiyan audio launch on September 20. Paparazzi hovered around the superstar and asked a political question, which didn't go down well with Thalaiva.

The megastar lost his calm on the media in the video, he is seen asking about rumours regarding Udhayanidhi Stalin becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He snapped at the reporter and said, "Don't ask me political questions. I've told you before".

Later, he calmed down and also asked if he would attend the Vettaiyan audio launch. He responded, "I'm not sure, sir."

He spoke about the role in the film. He said to the paps, "It'll be different".

Rajinikanth will be seen in the action-drama Vettaiyan. It is directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions. The movie also features Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Abhirami as pivotal characters. Vettaiyan will be released in theatres on October 10.