US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the deadly coronavirus, White House physician Sean Conley said Saturday. Trump had come in contact with several members of a visiting Brazilian presidential delegation who have tested positive for the COVID-19. Trump had said that he was not concerned and that he was showing no symptoms. He, however, agreed to undergo a test amid fears of his possible exposure to the virus.

"This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative... One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom-free," White House physician said.

Last week, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's communications chief Fabio Wajngarten, who had met US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19 that has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 1.3 lakh across the world.

Following this, the Brazilian President was also tested and found to be positive but showed no symptoms. Trump's daughter Ivanka, who was in close contact with the Brazilian official and met Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Button went into self-isolation after both Wajngarten and Button tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus reaches government ranks

The virus doesn't differentiate between rich and poor, powerful and weak. It has spared none. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, US actor Tom Hanks, and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta are among the rich and powerful people infected by the coronavirus.

The hardest hit is the Iranian government as several senior officials, including Vice President Massoumeh Ebtekar and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, have been infected.

In Britain, MP Nadine Dorries, who is also a minister in the health department has tested positive for the virus. Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, who had recently met Trump's daughter Ivanka, has also been infected with the COVID-19 and moved to hospital quarantine.